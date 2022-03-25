RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt was released in the theatres on March 25. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the epic period-action drama is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries. After the release, the flick received amazing response from the critics. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. The synopsis of the movie reads, "A tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s." RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli's Big Fat Optical-Overload, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Is A Must-Watch In Theatres! (LatestLY Exclusive).

We believe, the flick is going to be huge hit on the box office as we will see SS Rajamouli directorial on big screens after a long time. RRR is written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR Movie Review: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt’s Film by SS Rajamouli Tagged As ‘Blockbuster’ by Twitterati!

Check out what critics have to say about the film:

News 18: "The simplistic, predictable story and the slowing down of the pace in the second half is the chink in the film’s armor. But it has to be said here that Rajamouli is a consummate craftsman who sweeps you up in filmmaking. It requires foresight, guts, vision and of course, the financial muscle to bring to life a lavish spectacle on the giant screen. And Rajamouli uses his strengths and opportunities to accomplish what a majority of storytellers can only talk about or dream of."

Deccan Herald: "Stories in Rajamouli's films aren't rocket science. Mostly written by his father Vijayendra Prasad, his films are mainly fantasy tales. But where Rajamouli stands out is in the manner he presents them on the big screen. He has pushed his imagination as far as the VFX and action sequences are concerned. You are left with one spectacle after the other (warning: long ones) and it's a pure joy for those who found masala films to be jaded in these times."

The News Minute: "There are two ways to approach RRR - one, unquestioningly buy into the spectacle that it offers, and two, to read it with the real-life characters who inspired it and examine if the film pays homage to them or destroys their legacy. As a reviewer, I’m torn between my impulse to just enjoy the experience and my awareness of the power of cinema to rewrite narratives. So, let me attempt to do both." RRR: Fans Disappointed After SS Rajamouli’s Film Has No Kannada Version In Karnataka, Trend #BoycottRRRinKarnataka On Twitter.

The Hindu: "There is a story that can potentially move you, make you weep for the characters — but it lies buried beneath the overarching effort to mount one visual spectacle after another. Rousing introductory sequences for both the stars and an extended pre-interval sequence where their energies, represented by fire and water, collide, are all presented with jaw-dropping visuals, punctuated by the superbly choreographed ‘Naatu naatu’ (‘ Nacho nacho’ in Hindi) song."

TOI: "The last time director SS Rajamouli managed to wow the audience was in 2017 with the film Baahubali: The Conclusion. It took him five long years for him to conceptualise his next film RRR (also dubbed in Hindi), shoot and bring it to the silver screen. Pulling off a multi-starrer with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles might seem an accomplishment in itself. But Rajamouli manages to deliver even when it comes to the story."

So, after reading the reviews are you planning to watch RRR at the theatres near you? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2022 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).