Saba Nayagan, the romantic comedy starring Ashok Selvan, is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar after its theatrical run. The film was released online on Valentine's Day. Directed by CS Karthikeyan, the film follows Aravindh (also known as Saba), who drunkenly recounts his hilarious and heartbreaking breakup stories to the police in a desperate attempt to gain their sympathy. Megha Akash, Karthika Muralidharan and Chandini Chowdary co-star. Critics have praised the film's humour and Selvan's performance. Will you fall for Saba's charms? Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian Get Married; Check Out Their Beautiful Wedding Pics Here.

Watch Saba Nayagan Trailer:

