Ashok Selvan's critically acclaimed sports drama Blue Star, directed by debutant S Jayakumar, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The film, released in theatres on January 25, 2024, has garnered praise from audiences and critics alike. The plot of the Tamil film revolves around two rival gangs in a village. Drishyam Franchise Makes Hollywood Debut! Jeethu Joseph, Mohanlal’s Thriller To Also Be Adapted in Spanish.

Blue Star on Prime Video:

Watch Blue Star Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)