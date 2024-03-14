The upcoming film Pon Ondru Kanden, starring Ashok Selvan, Vasanth Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, has hit a snag. While the film's release date is yet to be announced, a promo recently surfaced on Colors Tamil's X handle, causing quite a stir. Adding to the intrigue, actor Vasanth Ravi expressed shock, stating that neither the cast nor the crew were informed about the promo or the announcement of the film's world satellite premiere on Colors TV Tamil. The channel has now deleted the video. Rajinikanth Gets Clicked at Chennai Airport, Actor Greets Fans With Folded Hands (Watch Video).

Vasanth Ravi Slams Colors TV Tamil

Shocking !! Is this even True ?? Especially from a reputated and leading production house like @jiostudios. Extremely painful and disheartening to see the promo of #PonOndruKanden and announcement of World Satellite Premiere without any communication to @AshokSelvan,… https://t.co/Q4HT74Gyxx — Vasanth Ravi (@iamvasanthravi) March 14, 2024

