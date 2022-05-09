South star Sai Pallavi is surely going places. As after announcing her new film Gargi on her 30th birthday today, the actress also revealed that she's on board for Sivakarthikeyan's next. The movie will be produced by Kamal Haasan. Sai Pallavi Announces New Film Gargi On Her 30th Birthday, Shares First Look (Watch Video).

