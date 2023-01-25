Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th film has been titled as Saindhav. The makers have dropped the actor’s first look from the upcoming action drama and he looks all fierce. The film is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu and bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment banner. Venky 75: Venkatesh Daggubati Announces His Next With HIT 2 Director Sailesh Kolanu!

Watch Glimpse Of Saindhav Below:

