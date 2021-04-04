The teaser of Salute is out. Dulquer Salmaan plays a cop and this could very well be his entry scene in the film. He is seen getting out of his Police vehicle in his cop uniform amidst huge opposition. The background score compliments his fierce avatar

Check out the teaser of Salute here...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)