Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is being praised immensely for her item song Oo Antava OoOo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise today (December 31) shared a powerful message for all out there. The actress took to her Instagram story and agreed with author Farida D's quote about teaching sons not to sexually objectify women. Sharing it, Samantha wrote, "Yess!!". Well done girl.

Check It Out:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

