A sneak peek has been revealed for season 7 of Karan Johar's one and only talk show, Koffee with Karan. Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and many others will be featured. Koffee With Karan Season 7 premieres on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch Video Here:

It's edgy? It's spicy? It's playful? It's all of the above - catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July. pic.twitter.com/JleVd1Unt2 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 2, 2022

