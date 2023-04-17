Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam has failed to impress the audience. The movie which released in theatres on April 14 has managed to mint around Rs 8.5 to 9 crore in three days, as per early reports. The Telugu film had high expectations from it, but turned out to be debacle at box office. The mythological drama stars Dev Mohan as the male lead. Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Gets a Cold Start at the BO, Rakes Just Rs 1.5 Crore on Second Day - Reports.

Shaakuntalam Box Office Update:

#Shaakuntalam box office collection Day 3: Samantha’s film fails to draw audience to the theatreshttps://t.co/vGNRCCUtbd — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)