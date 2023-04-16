Gunasekhar's directorial Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead has got a slow start at the box office as it just raked Rs 3 crore on Day one and now the reports suggest that day 2 figures are even worse. According to reports, Samantha's film has managed to rake Rs 1.5 crore by day 2. Shaakuntalam Review: Critics Praise Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arha’s Performances in Gunasekhar’s Mythological Drama.

Shaakuntalam Box Office Report

#Shakuntalam Box Office Collection- Day 1-₹ 3.00 Cr⁰[Te: 2.43 Cr; Hi: 0.40 Cr; Ta: 0.15 Cr; Mal: 0.02 Cr] India box office Nett-₹ 3.00 Cr India box office Gross-₹ 3.55 Cr Overseas Gross-₹ 1.45 Cr Worldwide collections Gross-₹ 5.00 Cr(total)#SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/oo9R3mKSZg — Amann (@amanoncinema) April 15, 2023

