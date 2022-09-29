Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan-starrer Shaakuntalam which was supposed to release in the cinema halls on November 4 has been postponed to an unknown date. The makers today dropped a statement mentioning how they want the film to release in 3D now, for which they'll be needing some more time. The flick is helmed by Gunasekhar. Shaakuntalam First Look: Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Play The Ethereal And Demure Shakuntala In Gunasekhar’s Film!

Shaakuntalam Update:

