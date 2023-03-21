Shalini and Ajith Kumar have fans across the globe. The power couple of Kollywood have served major couple goals. New pics of the duo from their romantic vacay have gone viral on the internet. Shalini and Ajith can be seen enjoying the sunset on a yacht. Shalini and Ajith Kumar’s Pic From the Former’s Birthday Celebration Goes Viral on Social Media.

Shalini and Ajith Kumar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)