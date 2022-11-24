Sivakarthikeyan recently met Ajith Kumar and the duo even posed together for a cool picture. The two were seen twinning in black casual outfits. Sivakarthikeyan mentioned in his tweet, “Met AK sir after long time yet another meeting with sir, to cherish for life.” Kamal Haasan Meets Legendary Filmmaker K Viswanath, Shares Picture on Social Media.

Sivakarthikeyan Meets Ajith Kumar

Met AK sir after long time ❤️ yet another meeting with sir, to cherish for life 🙏👍 Thank you for all the positive words and wishes sir ❤️❤️🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/yVaYIc3Ca5 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) November 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)