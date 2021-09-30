Kannada TV actress Soujanya was found hanging at her apartment in Bengaluru on Thursday (September 30). Reportedly, a suicide note was recovered by police from her house. According to ETimes, the note revealed that, "the actress did not blame anyone for this step and said that she alone was responsible for her suicide. Further, she asked for forgiveness from her parents. Though she did not have any health issues, the note suggested that the actress suffered mentally due to various situations in her personal life. Finally, she mentioned all the people who helped her."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

RIP Soujanya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)