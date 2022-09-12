Rajinikanth has turned grandfather, as his younger daughter Soundarya and husband welcome their first child, a boy, in their family. Soundarya announced the good news on Insta, where she also informed fans that they have a name for their baby boy - Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi. Soundarya has a son, Ved from her earlier marriage. Jailer: Rajinikanth Shares Update about the Filming of His 169th Film, Video Goes Viral.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant)

