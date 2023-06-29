The Telugu movie Spy hit the big screens today and many have managed to watch first day first show of Nikhil Siddhartha starrer. The film helmed by Garry BH also features Iswarya Menon and Aryan Rajesh. Moviegoers are not just impressed with the gripping storyline, BGM and action sequences, but one just can’t stop praising Nikhil’s performance in this film that revolves around the freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Take a look at some of the reviews shared on Spy on Twitter. Maamannan Review: Dhanush Praises Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh’s Performances in Mari Selvaraj’s Political Thriller (View Post).

LIT Visuals

'Really Good'

'Everything Wonderful'

The Lead Actor's Act

'Fantastic Movie'

The BGM

Watch The Trailer Of Spy Movie Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)