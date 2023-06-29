The Telugu movie Spy hit the big screens today and many have managed to watch first day first show of Nikhil Siddhartha starrer. The film helmed by Garry BH also features Iswarya Menon and Aryan Rajesh. Moviegoers are not just impressed with the gripping storyline, BGM and action sequences, but one just can’t stop praising Nikhil’s performance in this film that revolves around the freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Take a look at some of the reviews shared on Spy on Twitter. Maamannan Review: Dhanush Praises Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh’s Performances in Mari Selvaraj’s Political Thriller (View Post).

LIT Visuals

BGM 👌💥 Visuals 🔥💥 Songs 👍 Bose Medha Vachay sequences Aithay mental mass Anthay 💥🥵 Don't Miss This Movie 🙌🔥💥#SPYMovie #SPY @actor_Nikhil pic.twitter.com/CyHXccQhb5 — SURY🅰️🅰️🪓 (@SurendraK1447) June 29, 2023

'Really Good'

This movie deserves so many 5 stars, This movie is really good! It's one of the best fantasy & adventures😍#SpyMovie#Spy pic.twitter.com/ciDq5ojyvf — suyambu (@suyambu2023) June 29, 2023

'Everything Wonderful'

#SpyMovie One of the best Movie in recent times 👌👌@actor_Nikhil acting chala bagundi this is one surely became one of the biggest blockbuster in his career 🔥@Ishmenon acting absolutely amazing 🔥🔥❤️❤️ Story, direction and music everything wonderful #Spy pic.twitter.com/5oNSiwE6QZ — Suresh Lovely (@SureshLovely111) June 29, 2023

The Lead Actor's Act

We are enjoying this Movie With Family nikhil anna acting kirrak vundhi 💥💥#SpyMovie #Spy pic.twitter.com/fruJCNvy2f — REBEL FANS🤍✨ (@rebeIfan_3) June 29, 2023

'Fantastic Movie'

#SpyMovie Fantastic movie in recent times i watched. BGM took movie another level.go and watch it on theatre only. & #Spy pic.twitter.com/rajytWbWbq — I am angryy 😡😡 (@Angryy2000) June 29, 2023

The BGM

Such a Brilliant Start #SpyMovie #Spy 💥chala Bagundhi Present Scenes and Bgm Just 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RYVtF8Koe1 — Venkat Reddy (@VMadibaka) June 29, 2023

Watch The Trailer Of Spy Movie Below:

