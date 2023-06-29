Mari Selvaraj’s film Maamannan released in theatres today and many have rushed to cinema halls to catch the early shows of this political thriller. But here’s the review by Dhanush that fans got to check out about the newly released film starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh. Dhanush has not just praised the performances of the cast, but even said that ‘Maamannan is an emotion’. Take a look at his tweet below: Maamannan Trailer: Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu Fight for Justice Against Corrupt Fahadh Faasil in This Gritty Story (Watch Video).

Dhanush About Maamannan

🙏🏼 Dhanush .. thx for everything .. without your support #MAAMANNAN wouldn’t have happened https://t.co/R6IFkTyjVl — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) June 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)