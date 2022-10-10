Popular director SS Rajamouli turns 49 today and many fans have showered him with birthday wishes. Other celebrities also wished their friend and mentor on Twitter and here is a compilation. Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli!

Jr NTR

Happy Birthday Jakkanna @ssrajamouli !! Wishing you the best as always. pic.twitter.com/WSq7Zon3KP — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2022

Ajay Devgn

Happy birthday dear Rajamouli Sir. Have a fabulous one. I love your vision & all of us love your cinema. Keep making 🇮🇳 proud Sir. Most importantly, today is your day @ssrajamoulipic.twitter.com/q5qCVDJLsV — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 10, 2022

Dharam Tej

Wishing the Pride and Torch bearer of Indian Cinema, @ssrajamouli garu a very Happy Birthday. May you keep achieving all the glory and love that you deserve.#HBDSSRajaMouli garu pic.twitter.com/d2kZem5s87 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 10, 2022

Radha Krishna

Wishing our visionary director @ssrajamouli garu a very Happy Birthday! Your dedication, enthusiasm and love for cinema is inspirational ,Happy Birthday Sir 😊#SSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/Ktrg0BOdsG — Radha Krishna (@director_radhaa) October 10, 2022

