Soujanya Bhagavatula has been crowned as the winner of Telugu Indian Idol 2. Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun graced the finale of the singing reality show as the chief guest and even crowned Soujanya as the winner. Pics from the finale of Telugu Indian Idol 2 shows Allu Arjun and other judges handing Soujanya the winner’s trophy. Telugu Indian Idol: BVK Vagdevi Wins First Season Of The Show, Wins Prize Money Of Rs 10 Lakh (View Pics).

Soujanya Bhagavatula Wins Telugu Indian Idol 2

Allu Arjun crowns Soujanya Bhagavathula as the Winner of aha Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 pic.twitter.com/G8y6SldGbw — Cloud Media (@wancloudmedia) June 4, 2023

