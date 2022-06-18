BVK Vagdevi has won the first season of the reality show Telugu Indian Idol, which had kick-started on the OTT platform aha on February 25. Along with the trophy, Vagdevi also won prize money of Rs 10 lakh. The grand finale was graced by Megastar Chiranjeevi. Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi too were seen in attendance for the promotion of their film Virata Parvam.

BVK Vagdevi Wins Telugu Indian Idol Season 1

From being a Vagdevi to everyone calling Wowdevi - Her journey has been extraordinary. We are proud to announce our first ever #TeluguIndianIdol title winner, #Vagdevi ❤️ Don't miss out on any moment from the #MegaFinale with #MegaStar. pic.twitter.com/nCFRNkLMPB — ahavideoin (@ahavideoIN) June 18, 2022

