This news might come as a shocker for many Thalapathy Vijay fans. Well, as per reports, a complaint has been filed against Vijay under the section of Narcotics Control Act over promoting drugs in "Naa Ready" song from Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. In the track, Vijay could be seen with a cigarette in his mouth. However, more deets regarding the same is awaited. Leo Song 'Naa Ready': Thalapathy Vijay Is Total Snacc in This Massy Track From Lokesh Kanagaraj's Directorial (Watch Lyric Video).

Vijay in Trouble:

Tamil Nadu | Police complaint filed against actor Vijay demanding to take action against him over his recent single 'Naa Ready' from the film 'Leo' for allegedly promoting drugs — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Watch "Naa Ready" Song:

