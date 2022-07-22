Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thank You released in theatres on July 22. While his performance in the Telugu film is praised by critics and audiences, we've now bumped into a video of Naga where he's interviewed by Behind Woods. In the clip, when the interviewer asks the actor, whom he had the best on-screen chemistry with, Chaitanya replied, "I can’t think of one. You know I worked with Sai Pallavi in Love Story, we had great on-screen chemistry. And also, Sam & I had some of the best love stories together onscreen. So, Sam and Sai Pallavi". Thank You Movie Review: Netizens Praise Naga Chaitanya’s Performance In The Telugu Rom-Com Helmed By Vikram Kumar.

Watch Video:

