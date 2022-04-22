A new song from Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty's film The Warriorr has been unveiled the makers today. Titled "Bullet", the high on energy track is sung by Silambarasan TR and Haripriya. The song also sees the lead stars playfully grooving to the tunes and nailing every step. Not to miss, the music, which is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Ram Pothineni’s The Warriorr To Release In Theatres On July 14 (View Poster).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)