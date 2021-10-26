It was nine years ago on this day when Tovino Thomas’ debut film, Prabhuvinte Makkal, had released in theatres. And on this special day the actor has shared a new still from his upcoming film Minnal Murali. Tovino would be seen playing the role of a superhero, something that the audience has never seen him in before. In this still, the actor has donned the superhero’s suit that also has the symbol of lightning (Minnal). Geetu Mohandas, Reba Monica John, Ramesh Pisharody, Deepti Sati, Munna Simon, and many others have dropped comments lauding his look that he shared on Instagram.

Tovino Thomas In And As Minnal Murali

