Pawan Kalyan's film Ustad Bhagat Singh teaser was unveiled on March 19, featuring a dialogue centred around a tea glass that has quickly garnered online attention, resulting in the viral promo. Additionally, there's a scene in the teaser where a character references a tea glass, saying, "This is your ranger." The significance of the tea glass in the teaser has caught the eye of AP Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar, who stated that if the teaser includes the advertisement or depiction of the tea glass, it will be considered a political advertisement. Kumar also said notices will be sent to the film's team. Ustad Bhagat Singh's 'Bhagat Blaze' Teaser: Pawan Kalyan's Cop Oozes Swag As He Fights Baddies in This Actioner Co-Starring Sreeleela (Watch Video).

AP Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar's Speech

"I haven't seen the #UstaadBhagatSingh teaser, but if they have shown/advertised the "TeaGlass" in the teaser, we'll consider it as a political advertisement. In that case, we'll send notices to the team" - AP chief electoral officer #MukeshKumar#Pawankalyan pic.twitter.com/ex7F5wvN3o — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) March 20, 2024

Pawan Kalyan's Diaguue In Ustad Bhagat Singh Teaser