Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon are all set to share screen space in the upcoming bilingual film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The movie that is said to be ‘an ambitious journey of a common man’ will be helmed by Venky Atluri. The makers have revealed that the shooting of the film will commence from January 5. Today, the puja ceremony was held for which the cast and crew were seen in attendance.

Puja Ceremony Of Vaathi/Sir

