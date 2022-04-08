Actor Kartikeya was last in Ajith Kumar’s film Valimai. The actor has announced about his next project that would be helmed by Prashanth Reddy. The untitled project would be produced under the banner of UV Creations. Tentatively titled as #Kartikeya8, the actor has also shared that the film’s title would be announced soon.

#Kartikeya8

Super proud & excited to be associated with the Prestigious @UV_Creations banner 😇 Directed by @Dir_Prashant, #Kartikeya8 Title revealing soon 🏎️✨️ pic.twitter.com/SqKI2IOOyR — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) April 8, 2022

