Kartikeya Gummakonda is busy with Prashanth Reddy's Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. Excitement buzzes as Kartikeya recently unveiled a fresh poster on his social media. Alongside the captivating image, Kartikeya shared more about what's in store, announcing the teaser's grand reveal scheduled for April 20 at 2:25 pm. The poster itself paints a vivid picture of anticipation, with Kartikeya gripping a bat, charging forward towards the lens, hinting at the dynamic energy and thrill the movie promises to deliver. His caption reads, "The CHASE is ON. Get ready to witness a drift of emotions and adrenaline rush unveiling tomorrow at 2:25 PM Stay Tuned for #BhajeVaayuVegam Teaser". Bhaje Vaayu Vegam: Mahesh Babu Unveils First Look Poster and Title of Kartikeya Gummakonda's Upcoming Film! (View Pic).

Kartikeya Gummakonda Unveils Exciting Updates for Bhaje Vaayu Vegam

