Rajasthan Royals have signed their next play in the IPL 2025 mega auction and it is none other than Kumar Kartikeya Singh. Royals acquired Kumar Kartikeya Singh for the price of INR 30 lakh. Kumar Kartikeya Singh has played a total of 12 IPL matches and has scalped a total of 10 wickets in the process. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Kumar Kartikeya Singh Goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 30 Lakh, Gujarat Titans Get Manav Suthar for INR 30 Lakh.

Kumar Kartikeya Singh in IPL 2025

Kumar Kartikeya Singh is SOLD to @rajasthanroyals for INR 30 Lakh 🙌#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

