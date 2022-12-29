Vallabhaneni Janardhan died in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday (Dec 29) morning due to prolonged illness. He was 63. Reportedly, the Telegu actor-filmmaker was part of over 100 films in his career. He has also acted in many TV serials. May his soul RIP. Nitin Manmohan Dies: Ashoke Pandit, Ashwini Chaudhary Mourn Death of Renowned Bollywood Film Producer.

Vallabhaneni Janardhan Passes Away:

Veteran actor #VallabhaneniJanardhan passed away. May his soul rest in peace, deep condolences to the family members. pic.twitter.com/rqOOem0D6t — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)