Varisu tells the story of Vijay Rajendran who is a happy-go-lucky man. But everything changes after the unexpected death of his foster father. It released on January 11 and garnered a total of Rs 20.25 Crore on opening day in Tamil Nadu. Varisu is now the 6th highest opener for Vijay in the state. Varisu Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Promises An Entertaining Dose of Action, Romance and Family Drama!

View Varisu Box Office Collection Here:

