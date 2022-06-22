Here’s the perfect treat from the makers of Varisu to all fans of Thalapathy Vijay on the occasion of his 48th birthday. The makers have released Vijay’s second look from Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial and he is seen surrounded by kids in the new poster and they are all smiles. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on Pongal 2023. Thalapathy 66 Is Now Varisu! Thalapathy Vijay’s First Look From Vamshi Paidipally’s Film Out!

Varisu Second Look

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)