Varisu is the upcoming Tamil film starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also has a dubbed version in Telugu titled Vaarasudu. And as per latest reports, the dubbed version in Hindi has been titled as Vaaris. However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited. Varisu: Vijay – Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Under Legal Trouble for Using Elephants Without Permission.

Varisu Hindi Version

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)