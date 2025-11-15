As expected, MI traded off all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar ahead of IPL Retention, which will now see the Goa player feature for Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 edition. MI took to social media and wished Tendulkar the very best for the next chapter with LSG. Tendulkar will continue to play for LSG for INR 30 lakh, having made his IPL debut with MI in the 2023 season. In five IPL matches for MI, Tendulkar claimed three wickets and scored 13 runs across two seasons. Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran Traded to RR, Sanju Samson Moves to CSK in Major Shuffle Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline.

MI Wishes Arjun Tendulkar Best of Luck

Thank you, Arjun for being a valued member of the Mumbai Indians family 💙 Everyone at MI wishes you the very best for the next chapter of your journey with Lucknow Super Giants 🤗 We are proud to have been a part of your development and look forward to seeing you continue to… pic.twitter.com/KYIxqjOtLb — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 15, 2025

