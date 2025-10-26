The Ranji Trophy witnessed a new record for the shortest match in terms of balls bowled in the Services vs Assam clash. It was a Group C clash in Tinsukia, Assam and batting first, the hosts were bowled out for just 103 runs with Pradyun Saikia being the top-scorer with 52 runs. Arjun Sharma picked up a five-wicket haul for Services. But Assam packed a punch with the ball in hand. Riyan Parag starred with a sensational five-wicket haul as Services could gain not more than a five-run lead. Assam, in their second innings, had an even poorer batting effort as they were bowled out for just 75 runs. Arjun Sharma once again was the star of the Services' bowling effort with four wickets. Chasing 71 to win, Services wrapped up the game early on Day 2. This match lasted just 540 balls (90 overs) in which 32 wickets fell. The previous shortest Ranji Trophy match was the Delhi vs Railways clash in 1961-62, which had lasted for 547 balls. Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra Script History as Two Bowlers Take Hat-Tricks in Same Ranji Trophy Innings For First Time, Achieve Feat During Services vs Assam Match.

Services Beat Assam in Shortest Match in Ranji Trophy History

🚨 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭 🚨 Services and Assam played out the 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁-𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗶 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗵𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵! (in terms of balls bowled) ‼ Just 90 overs (540 balls) were bowled to decide the result in Tinsukia, breaking a 63-year-old record… pic.twitter.com/SOHxfvSV8I — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 27, 2025

