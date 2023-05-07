The Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians’ match took place in Chennai on May 6. Director-producer Vignesh Shivan and his wifey Nayanthara were seen in attendance for this IPL 2023 match. Vignesh even shared a few pics of the duo from the match and captioned the Insta post as, “a sweet evening with #YenLove & the #YelloveArmy.” Vignesh Shivan’s New Pic With Nayanthara and Their Twins Is All About ‘Happiness’!

Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

The Lovely Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)