It’s Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday today and from fans to colleagues, all are extending heartfelt birthday wishes to the superstar. Vignesh Shivan, writer-director-producer of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has shared a note for Vijay on this special day. He mentioned in his note, “You are the rarest combination of being the sweetest , greatest , nicest human being and also an outstanding actor ! You inspire me in every shot I take of u!”

Vignesh Shivan’s Birthday Note For Vijay Sethupathi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)