Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's Twitter account has been hacked. Well, as per a screengrab shared by an entertainment journo on the micro-blogging site, Shivan's profile name has been changed to 'Circle' by the hackers. He used to go by the name wikkiofficial. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Become Parents Through Surrogacy, Share Cute Photos With Twin Babies (View Pics).

Vignesh Shivan Twitter Hacked:

Director Vignesh Shivn’s account hacked pic.twitter.com/7pdJNRnmN6 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) March 13, 2023

