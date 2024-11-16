The full movie of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan is now available for streaming on the Simply South app, allowing fans to watch the 2015 hit film online. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, this rom-com can be streamed on the South Indian OTT platform, excluding India, as confirmed by the platform on its official X handle. This update follows a recent open letter from Nayanthara, the film’s lead actress, to Dhanush, addressing the legal dispute over the use of clips from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her upcoming Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Despite multiple requests, Dhanush, who produced the film under his Wunderbar Films banner, denied permission to feature any visuals or songs from the film in the documentary, even sending a legal notice demanding INR 10 crore in compensation. Nayanthara Responds to Dhanush’s INR 10 Crore Legal Notice Ahead of the Release of Her Netflix Documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’; Read the Actress’ Open Letter.

‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ on Simply South App

Rowdy vera, fraud-u vera! 🤨 Watch #NaanumRowdyDhaan, one of the biggest hits and a film that is loved by all even today. 🩷 Stream the film now on Simply South worldwide, excluding India. pic.twitter.com/ys8e3IYcyK — Simply South (@SimplySouthApp) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)