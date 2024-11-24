Indian novelist Shobhaa De, renowned for her candid opinions, shared a no-holds-barred review of Nayanthara's Netflix documentary Beyond the Fairytale. De confessed she was initially intrigued by the promos but was left disappointed after watching the series, describing it as "blah." She criticised the documentary for being dull, stating, "I tried bravely to watch for 45 minutes, hoping SOMETHING would wake me up from the tedium of wading through dull clips of talking heads going on about Nayanthara (born Diana Kurien) and her incredible life." De also remarked that, following this trend, many more stars would likely monetise their wedding footage, sarcastically adding, "assuming (Nayanthara) she got paid for it." FYI, the film chronicles Nayanthara's early struggles and subsequent rise to stardom. ‘Nayanthara–Beyond the Fairytale’ Review: Documentary on Lady Superstar’s Personal and Professional Journey Garners Lukewarm Response From Critics.

Shobhaa De Reviews 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale'

