Amid legal tiff with Dhanush, Nayanthara and husband, Vignesh Shivan, celebrated her 40th birthday on November 18 in Delhi. A video capturing their dinner outing at the iconic Kake Da Hotel in Connaught Place has taken the internet by storm. Shivan shared a glimpse of their culinary adventure on social media, revealing that they went completely unnoticed in Delhi and even had to wait in line outside the restaurant for their table. Amid this, netizens quickly mocked the couple for being unrecognised, with many commenting on their lack of popularity in the North. Check it out. Nayanthara Thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Archana Kalpathi and Other Producers for Granting NOCs for Her Netflix Documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’.

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan on Dinner Date in Delhi

Netizens Mock Nayanthara's Popularity

'Nobody Knows Them', A User Comments

