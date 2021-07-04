Vijay Deverakonda dropped yet another image from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar with a caption that reads, 'Ready For You.' We hope the girls who have the hots for this dashing guy would definitely find it too hot to handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)