Vijay Sethupathi was photographed at polling booths in Chennai on Friday (April 19) morning. The actor emerged to cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, joining the queue and participating in the electoral process. Previously, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Sivakarthikeyan, and others were also spotted exercising their right to vote. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajinikanth and Dhanush Cast Their Votes in Chennai; See Pic and Video.

Vijay Sethupathi Votes For Better India

