Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his address to the Lok Sabha on February 3, raised concerns over the addition of nearly 70 lakh new voters to Maharashtra's electoral rolls between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Gandhi pointed out that the voting population of Himachal Pradesh seemed to have been added to Maharashtra’s rolls, claiming, "Between the Lok Sabha election which the INDIA Alliance won and the Vidhan Sabha election, the voting population of Himachal Pradesh was added to the voter roll of Maharashtra, meaning the entire population of Himachal Pradesh was added to voter rolls of Maharashtra." Gandhi further remarked, "Now, the most interesting part and the Prime Minister is not looking at me. Meri taraf dekh nhi rahe h, Muh neeche kar liya suddenly." Highlighting the unusual nature of this increase, he continued, "In Shirdi, 7 thousand new voters were added in a building." Concluding his statement, he said, "Sir, main koi aarop nahi laga rha hu, main sirf ye keh raha hoon ki isme kuch na kuch problematic hai." ‘Conceptually Good, But PM Modi Failed’: Rahul Gandhi Criticises ‘Make in India’ As Manufacturing GDP Hits 60-Year Low to 12.6% (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Claims 70 Lakh New Voters Added in Maharashtra

#BudgetSession2025 | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "...I want to bring to the notice of this House some data, some information about the Maharashtra elections. Between the Lok Sabha election which the INDIA Alliance won and the Vidhan Sabha election, the voting… pic.twitter.com/kRd0zeIO6F — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

