Reports are doing round that south star Vijay Sethupathi is roped in to play the baddie in Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram. Actor Fahad Faasil is also one of the antagonist and Vijay's addition has just raised the excitement among the actor's fans. The actor will soon start shooting for the film. Master fame Lokesh Kanagaraj to helm the project and shoot of the film will commence after the COVID-19 Lockdown.

Vikram Trailer:

