Earlier, it was announced that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be starring in a Pan-India film titled Vrushabha. Now, the latest news surrounding the same is that the film will see Telugu actor Roshan Meka playing the role of Mohanlal's son. The movie is touted to be epic action-entertainer revolving around father-son drama. It's said to go on floors this month and is eyeing for a release in 2024. Vrushabha: Mohanlal and Ekta Kapoor Join Hands for a Telugu-Malayalam Bilingual; Film To Go on Floors in July (View Pics).

Roshan Meka in Vrushabha:

TELUGU ACTOR ROSHANN MEKA TO PORTRAY MOHANLAL’S SON IN PAN-INDIA FILM ‘VRUSHABHA’... #RoshannMeka - who has acted in several #Telugu films - will essay the part of #Mohanlal’s son in #Vrushabha. Directed by #NandaKishore, the film - an epic action-entertainer transcending… pic.twitter.com/WEEjf2JKwR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2023

