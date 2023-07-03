Mohanlal and Ekta Kapoor have collaborated for the first time and that too for a pan-Indian film. Titled as Vrushabha, it is a Telugu–Malayalam bilingual that will also release in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil languages. The film touted to be an epic action entertainer is directed by Nanda Kishore and this project will go on floors later this month. Vrushabha is produced by Balaji Telefilms in association with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios. Mohanlal Spotted at Yash Raj Films Studios For Vrushabha Promotional Photoshoot (Watch Video).

