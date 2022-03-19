Hollywood action choreographer Yannick Ben has been roped in for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming action-thriller movie Yashoda. He has been roped in for action sequences in the movie. The film is helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. Yashoda: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Joins the Cast of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Movie.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)