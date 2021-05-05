Punjabi actor-director Sukhjinder Shera is no more. He died due to pneumonia in Uganda. Reportedly, Shera had gone to Kenya to meet a friend on April 17, and on April 25, he suddenly got a fever. The fever then led to pneumonia, due to which he was hospitalised, and around 2 am he breathed his last. May his soul RIP.

Check It Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karamjit Anmol (ਕਰਮਜੀਤ ਅਨਮੋਲ) (@karamjitanmol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)